Paragon Software Systems announced that Frozen Food Express (FFE) has deployed Paragon’s route optimization software to maximize transport efficiencies within its line-haul operation. FFE is using Paragon’s Integrated Fleets and Street Level Mapping solutions to transform its transport planning process, providing increased visibility of truck movements between service centers, lowering transport costs and improving on-time deliveries by 12%, the company noted.

“Implementing Paragon Integrated Fleets has given us unprecedented visibility into our line haul operation,” said Nick Cook, vice president, operations, FFE Transportation Services, Inc. “In the first 6 months, we have seen an improvement of 12 percent in our on-time delivery and reduced our weekly brokered loads by 90 percent resulting in increased customer satisfaction and bottom line improvements.”

FFE is a nationwide carrier with 14 terminals across the U.S. With a fleet of 200 line haul trucks, it picks up food products from manufacturers, bringing them back to the service centers where goods are cross-docked and then delivered to retailers in FFE’s local fleet of 700 delivery trucks.

The increased visibility of its transport operation provided by Paragon’s route optimization software has also allowed the LTL temperature-controlled carrier to reduce its pickup and delivery truck fleet by 10%, according to the company. In addition, centralizing the planning function has allowed FFE to free up local staff to focus on operating the service centers instead of being under pressure to find time to manually plan deliveries, Paragon noted.

“Knowing where trucks are and who is available to deliver those loads has greatly added to the efficiency of our transport operation,” adds Walter Martz, senior analyst, FFE Transportation Services, Inc. “In the past we had to subcontract to other carriers to haul our loads because we didn’t have enough trucks available. Paragon has helped us eliminate this expense while also removing the penalty fees for not meeting promised delivery windows. Together that is a saving of up to $400k each month.”

Following the success of implementing Paragon’s route optimization software in its line-haul operation, FFE stated it is now planning to roll out the software across its pickup and delivery operation.

“The ability to provide a consistent and reliable delivery service that customers can rely upon is essential in this highly competitive industry,” said William Salter, CEO and president, Paragon Software Systems. “Paragon Integrated Fleets is designed to help large transport operators confidently deliver on their promises day after day. Frozen Food Express’ decision to choose Paragon has already resulted in an increase of 9 percent in year-on-year sales growth in addition to the operational savings they have achieved, demonstrating the ROI that can be achieved with Paragon’s route optimization software.”