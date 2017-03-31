Don Reimondo, president and CEO of HDA Truck Pride, announced the following promotions and realignment to the organizational structure:

Tom Tecklenberg, chief commercial officer, will drive process improvement through implementation of Six Sigma techniques and tools. Additionally, he will lead the business development team as the focus on our membership, end users and valued suppliers in building sustainable growth.

Tina Alread was promoted to vice president, marketing and communications. Her primary responsibility is to manage communication throughout the supply chain. In addition, Alread retains responsibility for the national fleet program and telematics. Reporting to Alread is Kristen Phipps, director of marketing, whose focus is the website, CRM, branding, and media relations.

Also, reporting to Alread is Nikki Paschall, who was promoted to marketing programs manager. Paschall will assume responsibility for HDATP University, a collection of industry opportunities being rolled out in the spring. She will also lead the Young Executives initiative (DRIVE), execute the PIP and Truck Service Experts Programs, and oversee all meeting planning.

Bill Burns will continue to report to Reimondo in his current chief operating officer role leading the IT and product category management initiatives.

"HDA Truck Pride has realigned for the future, and assembled a great team focused on “Sustainable Growth,” Don Reimondo said. “This organizational realignment prepares the organization for transformation well into the next decade.”