Idealease, Inc., in partnership with the National Private Truck Council (NPTC), is sponsoring a private truck fleet safety and compliance seminar called, “Transportation Innovation: Leading the Way to Improve Safety and Compliance” in 26 cities in the U.S. and Canada from March through October, 2017.

According to Idealease, the one-day seminar will help private truck fleet professionals maintain a safe fleet, provide safety training to their managers, reduce violations and accidents, and understand the compliance requirements of the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) regulations and National Safety Code (Canada).

The 2017 seminar provides a step-by-step approach to help attendees understand how to comply with FMCSA regulations, manage commercial motor vehicle safety, and control liability exposures. Idealease said most aspects of commercial truck operation are covered including: Electronic Logging Device (ELD) Regulation Implementation; explanation of the Food Safety Modernization Act; review of new and proposed regulations; update on FMCSA Compliance, Safety and Accountability (CSA) program; applicability of federal and state safety regulations; driver qualifications; drug and alcohol testing regulations; vehicle maintenance and inspections; and, how to enhance your safety program beyond regulations.

“The seminar’s step-by-step approach simplifies compliance with federal and state regulations, hours of service (drivers’ daily logs), drug and alcohol testing rules, vehicle maintenance and inspection, accident recordkeeping, and driver qualifications,” according to Idealease. “Attendees also learn about new and proposed regulatory changes and how to enhance their safety programs above and beyond regulation requirements. Last year, more than 3,000 people attended this comprehensive seminar.”

Here’s the 2017 seminar schedule: