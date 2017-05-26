Instructional Technologies Inc. (ITI) announced it is offering free cargo securement training focused on open deck transportation companies in advance of the annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) International Roadcheck June 6-8.

“Offering free cargo securement training to prepare carriers for Roadcheck is our way of helping the industry,” said Jim Voorhees, president and CEO at ITI. “Each year, Roadcheck places special emphasis on a category of violations as a reminder of its importance to highway safety. Data supplied by Vigillo indicates that during Roadcheck 2016, violations increased more than 35% over the three-day event compared to the preceding month. ITI’s cargo securement training will help reduce the number of violations during this year’s Roadcheck and improve safety.”

The “Flatbed Safety” course focuses on securement rules for flatbed cargo as well as safe operating instructions for securing cargo. Topics include working load limits, anchoring straps, proper use of tie down bars, PPE for flatbed operations, working at heights, and interacting with forklifts or cranes.

“We believe carriers will be best served using the training before Roadcheck, but we’re extending it for a week after so any carriers that get violations can use it to fix any lapses in knowledge,” Voorhees said.

During the three days of Roadcheck, the average number of weekly inspections jumps to 90,000 from 65,000, according to data from Vigillo. This leads to a corresponding spike in violations that are uncovered during this annual inspection blitz. Common securement violations found during inspections include damaged or defective tie-downs, loose or unfastened tie-downs, and not having the required number of tie-downs.

During Roadcheck, CVSA-certified commercial motor vehicle inspectors in jurisdictions throughout North America conduct inspections of commercial motor vehicles and their drivers. An average of 17 trucks or buses are inspected every minute in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, during the 72-hour targeted enforcement program.

“Each year, CVSA Roadcheck provides a mechanism to stop and inspect thousands of commercial motor vehicles,” said Jim Smith, vice president of safety at ProDrivers, a driver leasing company and ITI PRO-TREAD customer. “Drivers that have knowledge of the Pre-Trip and Cargo Securement requirements are much better prepared for not only the scrutiny brought on by the inspection process, but overall safety in general. ProDrivers depends on quality training from PRO-TREAD to ensure that our drivers are provided up to date and relevant information that will inform them, keep their interest, and keep them coming back for more.”