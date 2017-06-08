ITS Logistics announced that Mike Crawford has been promoted to president of the freight brokerage division. According to the company, Crawford previously held the position of GM, and has been the head of the division since its inception in 2013.

“Under Mike’s energetic leadership, our freight brokerage division has had a truly astounding streak of growth and success” said Greg Sanders, CEO of ITS Logistics. “In the last 5 years, he has taken it from a simple support service for our asset-based fleet—and built it into the one of the best freight brokerage companies in the country. We expect big things from Mike as he continues to turn ITS into a major player in the North American freight brokerage market.”

Crawford grew up in Lake Tahoe, CA and was a walk-on to the University of Nevada Wolf Pack football team. He ended his college career as team captain and MVP of the Las Vegas Bowl, before being drafted into the NFL. He played three years for the Miami Dolphins and Minnesota Vikings before deciding to walk away from football in 2002 on his own accord with worries about his long-term health, according to ITS Logistics.

Crawford started businesses in real estate, mortgage banking, and finally logistics, which led him to ITS in 2012. He started in sales for the dedicated and expedited transportation division, before being offered the opportunity to take over the freight brokerage service line in January 2013.

“I’m humbled to be promoted to president at ITS Logistics and grateful for the opportunity I have been given,” said Crawford. “We’ve accomplished so much in the last four and a half years. Our team is second to none, we have some of the best training in our industry, and we’re really going to grow and capitalize on our strengths moving forward. What I am most proud of is the foundation of quality and core values our success is built on—and our sincere commitment to our community, university, partners and customers. Logistics is a fantastic industry and I look forward to leading ITS into the future.”