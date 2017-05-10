ITS Logistics announced that Greg Sanders has been appointed CEO and member of the board of directors, effective immediately. Sanders previously held the position of chief commercial officer and will be replacing Jeff Lynch, current CEO and founder of ITS Logistics.

“Greg has the vision, energy and passion to take ITS Logistics to the next level,” said Lynch. “Over the past 2 years he has been involved with every facet of our organization, learning who we are as a company, and who we want to be, as we continue to grow into one of the premier logistics companies in the western United States.”

According to the company, Lynch will continue in a major role at ITS Logistics as part owner and a member of the board of directors, with a focus on strategic account development and management.

In Sanders’ role as chief commercial officer, he oversaw the growth of the freight brokerage division, enhanced corporate branding and marketing efforts, and led operational improvements in the asset-based fleet division, ITS noted.

“I’m incredibly excited to take over as CEO of ITS Logistics,” said Sanders. “Jeff has built a great foundation, and we have a bright future ahead of us. We’re in a fast-growing region, have a strong, diversified business model, and have incredibly talented people. I’m very fortunate to have this opportunity and look forward to leading this company in the years ahead.”

According to ITS, Sanders has more than 30 years of experience in the transportation and logistics industry where he has served as chief commercial officer at Redwood Logistics and as President at OHL-North American Transportation, a $500 million business. He has also held various executive positions with Schneider National and Landstar.

Sanders holds an MBA from California State University at Long Beach and a finance degree from Santa Clara University. He was also recently elected to the Transportation Intermediaries Association (TIA) board of directors.

In 2015, ITS Logistics partnered with McNally Capital, led by managing partner Ward McNally. “We want to thank Jeff for his hard work over the last 17 years. Under his leadership, ITS Logistics has grown into a world-class company that we are proud to partner with,” said McNally, who is also chairman of the ITS Logistics board of directors. “We have the greatest confidence in Greg and his vision to lead ITS into the future. This company is just getting started.”