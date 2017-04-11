Karmak announced that effective April 10, John Pacione will assume the role of president/CEO.

According to the company, Pacione was the president and co-founder of a software company in the healthcare industry and worked as vice president of development for Allscripts, a healthcare solutions software company.

“Karmak was founded 35 years ago and was built on the belief that excellence is achieved through a commitment to quality, dedication to our customers, and open and honest communication,” says J. Richard Schien, founder and chairman of Karmak. “The leadership team and I feel that John will continue to uphold the standards that our clients have come to count on from Karmak.”

“John fits very well into the Karmak culture,” says Schien, “We strongly believe that John’s experience, coupled with the strength of Karmak’s existing Leadership Team, will ensure a successful future for both Karmak and our clients.”