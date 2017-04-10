Kevin Knight, executive chairman of Knight Transportation, also believes that "e-commerce in the long run will be good to the truckload sector." (Photo courtesy of Knight Transportation)

Kevin Knight, executive chairman of TL carrier Knight Transportation and in line to fulfill the same role of the joint company to be formed by Knight’s proposed merger with Swift Transportation, believes the “moon and stars aligned” for this deal to occur and expects it will help position both motor carriers to benefit from expected capacity tightening at the end of the year and on into 2018.

“How often is a deal presented to you where you think you can double your market cap position within three years?” Knight said during a conference call with industry analysts and reporters to discuss the proposed merger Knight and Swift – a merger the boards of directors of both carriers approved, along with the support of Swift’s founder and largest shareholder, Jerry Moyes.

The projected market capitalization of the two TL carriers should top $5.2 billion, noted Dave Jackson, president and CEO of Knight who will also become CEO of the proposed Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings combination, and expectations are it’ll surpass $10 billion in three years.

Knight noted that, at its core, trucking is an “execution business” where each loads matters. “We’re going to work to achieve same operating efficiency at Swift that we have at Knight,” he explained. “We’re also being very deliberate about the combined company being one of ‘common ownership’ versus a merged company.”

By that Knight said there are no plans to downsize facilities or business units, which is what normally occurs during a merger.

“Some are anticipating consolidation but we don’t plan to do that,” he stressed. “The supply chain is shortening with distribution centers being moved closer to both supply and demand [and due] to the usage of precious of driver hours of service (HOS). We are also going to maintain them for the convenience of drivers who pick their carrier based on the location of their home. Thus these [terminal] locations will become more and more valuable over them long term. It is also incredibly difficult and costly to duplicate to this combined service center capacity.”

Knight also expects the fleet footprint of the combined company – some 23,000 tractors and 77,000 trailers – to be especially valuable when the electronic logging device (ELD) mandate goes into effect this December.

“There is a large amount of capacity that does not comply with current [HOS] regulations, so when the [ELD] mandate happens that’s going to bring a lot of change to our space,” he said. “It won’t be overnight but we expect to see opportunities to improve our freight selection and yield as a result.”

Jackson added that it all comes down to economics “on a per truck basis” which is why he believes Knight’s “decentralized” approach to trucking will work well for the proposed Knight-Swift combination.

“The right focus is on revenue per truck per day, calculated on miles per day per truck and rate per yield per mile,” he explained. “It’s all about being as efficient as humanly possible.”

Jackson added that the combined company “plans to leverage freight market knowledge” of both Knight and Swift, especially where technology investments are concerned.

“Asset-based carriers are being outspent in non-asset-based carriers and brokers in terms of technology investments,” he explained. “We believe the accelerated implementation of technology will be one of the direct benefits of this merger [and] we expect synergies to ramp up over time.”

Jackson noted that cross functional teams from both companies are being formed to examine 30 specific areas for improvements in terms of collaboration and integration. “They’ll also be identifying areas for the most improved profitability – refrigerated and brokerage offer most opportunity there.”

Knight also made a number of other points during the conference call about the merger as well as trucking conditions: