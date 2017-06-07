Logistical Labs, a cloud-based supply chain software company, has partnered with DAT Solutions to provide LoadDex users with more accurate truckload rating data. DAT RateView is an online database of real-time spot market and current contract freight rates based on billions of dollars’ worth of actual transactions.

“The wait is finally over,” said Chris Ricciardi, chief operating officer of Logistical Labs. “We’re thrilled to announce our partnership with DAT, a market source widely regarded as the ‘gold standard’ for truckload pricing. This integration not only gives our customers more data to benchmark against; it elevates what they’re able to accomplish with our software.”

Logistical Labs’ LoadDex is a tool for optimizing transportation across all modes. Shippers and logistics providers can use LoadDex technology to simplify rating complexity, improve carrier selection, and leverage data to make smarter decisions, the company said.

“Logistical Labs and DAT share a common mission of helping our customers gain insights from their supply chain data,” said Don Thornton, senior vice president of sales and marketing at DAT. “Building connectivity with the LoadDex rating engine advances that mission and brings more transparency and operational efficiency to carriers, brokers, and shippers alike.”