Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores announced the opening of a new travel stop serving drivers along Interstate 90 in Montana near the community of Hardin, approximately 45 miles east of Billings.

The site features an 11,000-sq.-ft. travel stop with a Hardee’s restaurant, six diesel islands and 70 parking spaces for professional drivers, as well as six fuel islands for motorists. Love’s investment of $10 million to build the travel stop from the ground up is the first installment of its commitment to bring competition to Montana.

Greg Love, co-CEO for Love’s, said, “It’s a milestone day as we are now open in the great state of Montana, our 41st state of service. This location gives drivers in Montana another purchasing option in an area lacking a variety of travel stop services and the competitive pricing it spurs.

“We are proud to say we have the friendliest team members and cleanest facilities in the industry. We are committed to offering the lowest prices to our Customers, and we look forward to growing our presence in Big Sky Country,” said Love.

“We have worked with Love’s for 10 years,” said Jay Foley, President and CEO of Diversified Transfer & Storage, a transport company in Billings, Montana. “Their entry into Montana will drive competition and lower fuel costs for all consumers. It will also benefit other trucking companies by providing them with much needed parking and access to the services they prefer to use when they’re on the road.”

As with all Love’s locations across the country, the Hardin Love’s Travel Stop and Hardee’s restaurant is open 24/7, 365 days a year.

Love’s company leaders and city of Hardin officials will host a grand opening event for community members and customers at the new location Tuesday, June 20.