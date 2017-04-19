Mack Trucks has named Richard (Rick) Hoyle as vice president of national accounts. Hoyle will be responsible for all National Accounts activities in North America, as well as leading efforts to grow this segment of Mack's business, the company noted.

“Having served in numerous positions in the trucking industry from operator to executive-level roles, Rick brings a wealth of experience,” said Jonathan Randall, senior vice president of sales, Mack Trucks North America. “We welcome Rick to our team and look forward to his contributions.”

Prior to joining Mack, Hoyle served in a variety of senior leadership positions for a leading bulk transportation and logistics company. Hoyle also owned and operated a bulk haul business for 16 years.