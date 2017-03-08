Fleet Owner
Making trucking more appealing to women

Mar 8, 2017
    Ellen Voie, WIT's president and CEO, confers with Steve Schmotzer, region fleet manager for Paccar, regarding the female-focused truck specifications developed in conjunction with Ryder System two years ago. Ryder developed 15 unique ergonomically-focused specs for female operators, including: adjusted height/placement of cab grab handles; adjustable seatbelt shoulder straps; improved placement of dash cluster gauges; better access to oil and coolant check/fill ports. (Photo courtesy of Ryder)

    Gay Cooper, a former a truck driver for Ryder handling dedicated routes and who is now a dispatch clerk at the company, exemplified how those "female friendly" specs would help women drivers perform their tasks more efficiently. Automated manual transmissions (AMTs) took away the burden of manually shifting gears, fifth wheel configurations with lower pull pressures made it easier to open locking mechanisms, and new cab security system options offer more personal protection when drivers, male or female, spend off duty time in their sleeper berths. (Photo courtesy of Ryder)

    Scott Perry, vice president of supply management and global fuel products for Ryder, told Fleet Owner recently that the “gap” between the company’s female-focused specs and the “standard” truck specs used throughout the industry “are no longer that far apart; there’s not a significant amount of difference.” The only major female-focused spec change still being worked on revolves around adjustable foot pedals, he said. (Photo courtesy of Ryder)

    The physical demands of the truck driving profession, such as unloading and loading freight, can be daunting to some. But as Heather Sheehan, a former a vice president with global manufacturer Danaher Corp. explained in an interview with Fleet Owner, when she worked for the Union-Pacific Railroad, she spent a week operating locomotives, replacing rail ties, plus coupling and decoupling freight cars. "If you're a woman, don't be afraid of that stuff. Go out there and give it a try,” Sheehan stressed. “You'll be amazed at what you'll learn from it. It's a great experience." (Photo courtesy of Ryder)

    Ryder's Perry, seen here during the unveiling of the Nikola One hydrogen-powered electric Class 8 tractor late last year, noted that the key to making female-focused truck specs work is to ensure said specs address 95% of the overall driver population's ergonomic needs. "We're trying to address the needs of a 6-ft. 5-in. man on down to a 5-ft. 1-in. woman," he explained. "We've experienced good progress with that." (Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)

    As every truck driver knows, even former ones like Gay Cooper seen here, the physical tasks associated with a driver's work routine can be challenging for some. WIT's Ellen Voie came up with a top 10 list to help recruit more women as truck drivers and #5 is that the more you can remove the physical aspect of the job, the easier it will be to recruit and retain women. "Air ride seats, brakes, hydraulic dollies, and even automatic transmissions, take less physical stamina and relieve some of the strain drivers experience each day," she said. "More driving, less unloading, cranking, pushing, and pulling will save your drivers from pain down the road." (Photo courtesy of Ryder)

    Ryder's Perry said one of the more requested truck specs for female drivers is what he's dubbed "ADT for Tractors," referencing the ADT home security system. "Vehicle security is a very big factor; ergonomics and cab comforts are critical, yes, but the top-of-mind worry among most female drivers is the comfort of physical security; knowing that they are safe when parked." (Photo courtesy of Ryder)

    Pay and working conditions affect the decision-making process among women seeking to become truck drivers, especially as over-the-road (OTR) operations typically don't pay as well as dedicated or even regional hauling, Leah Evans, an LTL driver/trainer with Saia, explained in an interview with Fleet Owner last year. (Photo courtesy of Ryder)

    The ability to transition between trucking jobs is also viewed as critical to keeping female workers. In the case of Ryder's Gay Cooper, seen here, she was able to transition from driving a truck to being a dispatch clerk without having to leave the company. (Photo courtesy of Ryder)

In honor of International Women’s Day, the Women in Trucking (WIT) association and Omnitracs offered up some new analysis of 2016 female driver data and found some interesting trends, notably that they drove more miles on average last year compared to their male counterparts: 52,682 miles vs. 50,344 miles, a 2,338 mile difference. Still, WIT reports that women still make up only about 7% of the driver population and about 14% of motor carrier management positions, even though there is no gender pay gap in the trucking industry. An effort to disseminate more “female driver friendly” truck specifications throughout the industry also continues.

