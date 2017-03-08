Making trucking more appealing to women

Making trucking more appealing to womenMar 8, 2017
In honor of International Women’s Day, the Women in Trucking (WIT) association and Omnitracs offered up some new analysis of 2016 female driver data and found some interesting trends, notably that they drove more miles on average last year compared to their male counterparts: 52,682 miles vs. 50,344 miles, a 2,338 mile difference. Still, WIT reports that women still make up only about 7% of the driver population and about 14% of motor carrier management positions, even though there is no gender pay gap in the trucking industry. An effort to disseminate more “female driver friendly” truck specifications throughout the industry also continues.