Making trucking more appealing to women

As every truck driver knows, even former ones like Gay Cooper seen here, the physical tasks associated with a driver's work routine can be challenging for some. WIT's Ellen Voie came up with a top 10 list to help recruit more women as truck drivers and #5 is that the more you can remove the physical aspect of the job, the easier it will be to recruit and retain women. "Air ride seats, brakes, hydraulic dollies, and even automatic transmissions, take less physical stamina and relieve some of the strain drivers experience each day," she said. "More driving, less unloading, cranking, pushing, and pulling will save your drivers from pain down the road." (Photo courtesy of Ryder)