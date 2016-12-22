Maverick USA has acquired Au Gres, MI-based Marine Transport Inc. (MTI). Assets include approximately 25 tractors and 80 trailers.

Terms were not disclosed.

Founded in 1983, MTI is a family-owned dedicated boat hauling company. Founder and owner Wayne Bigelow is retiring, but his son Bryan will join Maverick and continue to run MTI, Maverick said.

“As the trucking industry continues to focus on safety and improvements, increasing regulations continue to be introduced. With these changes and along with my desire to retire, our family has decided that our employees will be better served in a larger organization that can support the regulatory changes and continue to grow the business,” said Wayne Bigelow.