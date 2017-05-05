McLeod Software has announced the addition of Kenneth Craig, a new vice president reporting to president and CEO Tom McLeod. Craig joins McLeod after an already distinguished career in the product software industry, the consulting and systems integration business, and as the former CIO of a major global corporation.

“We are excited that a person with Ken’s depth of experience and expertise chose to join McLeod Software,” said McLeod. “We expect that he will make great contributions to our growing company. Ken’s diverse experience in the global IT business expands the depth of our management team. We have put him to work immediately helping us continue to shape our ongoing strategy and execution. Ken is working on special projects related our products, the scalability of our systems, and our delivery operations for our largest customers.”

Craig was previously the SAP practice director for Dutch systems integrator, Origin. He served as the country president for SAP in Brazil, and then became the chief information officer for Philips Consumer Electronics. Most recently Craig has served as the vice president of commercial business development and vice president of special projects for software supplier TekSouth Corporation, which manages several large scale global database applications for the U.S. Department of Defense.

“I cannot express how excited I am about my new role here at McLeod Software and the opportunity it represents both for me personally and the things we can accomplish at this growing company,” Craig said. “We have a huge opportunity to build on what McLeod Software has accomplished over the last three decades, and continue our terrific upward trajectory in serving our customers, innovating with our products, and continuing to grow our market share in the transportation industry segments we serve.”