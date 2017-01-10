Middle Bay Transportation, a new agent-based intermodal drayage provider, began operations today. Headquartered in Mobile, AL, the firm said it is launching operations with locations in Memphis, TN and Norfolk, VA with an eye toward expansion into additional markets.

The firm is a full-service intermodal drayage carrier and full transportation broker providing port and inland drayage for all types of cargo. Services include intermodal, over-the-road, domestic, dedicated, van and flat-bed services.

“We are focused on partnerships and teamwork,” said Wade Glenn, vice president of Middle Bay. “We are very sincere about being the best in the industry, and to doing whatever it takes to meet the needs of our agents and customers.”

Middle Bay Transportation is opening with three employees and 20 drivers, with plans to add additional team members as the company grows. The firm is actively looking for additional agents across the United States. For additional information, contact Wade Glenn at wglenn@middlebaytransportation.com or 901-828-6108.