From right, Liam Thorpe of Iron Apple, Jim Franck of National Carriers, and Jamie Sweet of Iron Apple.

Iron Apple announced that National Carriers has recently met the Iron Apple Certification Requirements for FSMA – Food Safety Transport Regulations. The new FMSA regulations went into effect on April 6, and impact food shippers, brokers, and carriers in the U.S. and Canada.

Jim Franck, president of National Carriers commented, “We have been partnering with Iron Apple for a number of months in the key areas of FSMA Training for drivers, and setting up our personnel with the proper policies and procedures to meet the new FSMA Requirements in order to deliver the best quality and value for our customers. Iron Apple has been a responsive partner with exceptional service to help us prepare for FSMA well in advance.”

“National Carriers have been very diligent in the planning and implementation of the Iron Apple web based training and compliance program,” commented Hugh Latimer, Iron Apple COO. “Jim and the entire National team are a pleasure to partner with, and are truly committed to the highest quality standards related to all the new FSMA Regulations.”

National Carriers also announced that its Safety and Compliance Director Jill Maschmeier has been named 2016 Safety Professional of the Year by the Kansas Motor Carrier Association (KMCA). Maschmeier joined National Carriers in 2000.

According to KMCA, the Safety Management Council continues a program to recognize exemplary effort demonstrated by a safety professional. Company safety directors have the responsibility of balancing company operational objectives while overseeing our professional driver corps and encouraging and modeling a safety culture.

National Carriers is a motor carrier servicing all 48 states in the continental United States with transportation offerings which include refrigerated, livestock, and logistics services.

Chartered by the State of Kansas as a non-profit corporation on Aug. 11, 1936, KMCA through the intervening years consistently has provided the progressive, organized leadership that has helped the transportation industry improve its services to the public and to achieve its present stature.