Navistar International Corporation today promoted Michael A. Cancelliere to president, truck and parts, effective July 1, 2017. He will replace William R. Kozek, who will assume a planning role focused on emerging industry opportunities. Navistar also announced that Bernardo Valenzuela is returning to the company in the newly created role of vice president of export, and president of Mexico and Global Operations.

“These leadership and structural changes will bring even greater focus to several critical revenue areas of our business,” said Troy A. Clarke, Navistar chairman, president and chief executive officer. “They represent another important step on our journey toward sustainable profitability through growth and expansion in our core and select global markets.”

In his new role, Cancelliere, 58, will oversee all aspects of the company’s truck and parts business. Most recently, he served as senior vice president, global parts and customer service, a business he most recently led to three consecutive years of record profits. Cancelliere, who has been with the company for more than 37 years in a variety of truck and parts sales leadership positions, will report to Persio Lisboa, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“I am excited about this new opportunity, and look forward to growing our share and helping our customers and dealers win by building on our foundation of great new products and industry-leading uptime,” Cancelliere said.

Valenzuela, 50, is rejoining Navistar and will be responsible for the company’s Mexico and export markets, as well as overseeing the company’s global operations in South America and Asia, reporting to Lisboa. Previously, Valenzuela spent 16 years at Navistar, working in roles of increasing responsibility across its export and Mexico businesses. He served as vice president of global trucks sales from 2008 to 2014, before leaving and founding Terranova GTS LLC, a developer and distributor of specialty commercial vehicles, primarily serving customers in Mexico and Latin America markets.

Kozek, 54, will focus on vehicle electrification and potential disruptive technologies, and he will report into Clarke.

“Bill stepped in during a challenging time for our company four years ago, and did a great job steadily rebuilding the International Truck brand, restoring confidence and improving consideration with customers,” Clarke said. “I am confident these changes will build on our recent momentum in the market place, while allowing us to plan for the future changes rapidly coming to our industry.”