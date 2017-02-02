FHWA data indicates the number of “structurally deficient” bridges declined to 55,309 or 9% of nationwide inventory in 2016, compared to 118,757 or 21% of the inventory back in 1992. (Photo courtesy of VDOT)

An analysis conducted by Infrastructure Data Solutions (IDS) of national bridge inventory (NBI) data collected by the U.S. Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) indicates that while there’s been a “remarkable decline” of structurally deficient roadway bridges over the last quarter century, many are beginning to approach the end of their lifespan.

That means a “big wave” of replacement demand should begin to crest within the next several decades, noted Mahmoud Halfawy, president of IDS, in a statement.

"Based on our analysis, the average age of bridges nationwide is 36 years, and given that the average design life of most existing bridges is 50 years, a big wave of structurally deficient bridges is expected to spike over the next 20 to 30 years," he said.

Halfawy added that the “total deck area” of bridges built in the 1960s and 1970s now represents almost 35% of the total deck area of the nation’s current roadway bridge inventory.

“Many of these bridges will soon be due for major rehabilitation or replacement,” he pointed out. “With current levels of funding available to agencies, it is extremely challenging to keep up with the expected needs, Halfawy stressed.

He noted that as of 2016, according to the data analyzed, some one in 5 bridges in the U.S. is in need of some improvement. "To sustain past progress, agencies will need to get aggressive in implementing new efficiencies and introduce innovation in bridge preservation, programming, and project delivery," Halfawy added.

That being said, IDS’s report also credited “sustained funding and improved practices” over the past 25 years for beefing up the conditions of U.S. roadway bridges overall, according to its analysis: