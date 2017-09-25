Lytx Video Services combines an event recorder capable of recording a week's worth of video in trucks and cloud-connected video cameras. (Photo: Lytx)

Commercial and government fleet video provider Lytx is launching Lytx Video Services, which will allow fleet and operations managers to access truck video up to a week later.

The new product combines an event recorder and cloud-connected video cameras with flexible back-office software and is designed to help eliminate fleet and operations "blind spots" that keep fleets from being their most efficient, productive and profitable, the company said.

Available in the first quarter of 2018, Lytx Video Services can give a fleet access to video at key moments such as the exact time cargo was stolen, when a rookie driver takes out a $150,000 truck alone for the first time or when a passenger claimed to slip and fall.

Lytx spelled out the benefits of Lytx Video Services, including:

• Companies can evaluate both driving and non-driving processes and procedures to improve operations effectiveness.

• Video evidence can provide proof or confirmation of the true story, such as whether a load was delivered.

• Video evidence can help reveal new revenue-generating opportunities or opportunities to improve customer service.

​ Lytx Video Services is available as an integrated service enhancement to Lytx's DriveCam safety program, which is designed to help organizations pinpoint and extract risk from their fleet. Lytx Video Services offers "a host of video functionality that is as much about the ease of using the video as it is about where that video may be captured," according to the company.

The DriveCam program with Lytx Video Services incorporates the new Lytx ER-SF64 event recorder, which is equipped with features to give users access to video and data including:

• A driver-facing lens that captures only 12- or 20-second video clips and is triggered when a driving event such as a hard brake or a sudden swerve occurs.

• An outside lens that continually records video and can also stream live video to a fleet when the organization wants to see what's happening in real time.

• An onboard, cloud-connected digital video recorder (DVR) with 64 gb of memory, enough to store video for about a week's worth of vehicle operations.

• Advanced sensors used by other Lytx event recorders to capture data about driving events, including accelerometers to detect speed, gyroscopes to detect motion and GPS to detect location.

• Connections for third-party PAL- or NTSC-based cameras, including those already installed on client vehicles, which can enable 360-degree views in and around the vehicle. With the addition the Lytx Hub hardware, Lytx Video Services can accommodate up to 12 additional camera views (four cameras per hub, and 3 hubs per vehicle).

Lytx Workspace

Data and video from the DriveCam program and Lytx Video Services are accessed via Lytx Workspace, the company's new, web-based video command center. Workspace has an enhanced DriveCam program dashboard with prioritized coaching events, driver ranking, and more, Lytx said, to help fleet managers and coaches spend their time where it's needed most.

For Lytx Video Services, users can stream live video in Workspace as well as customize and manage their program settings to streamline which recorded video they watch and/or download.

Users can set the length of the video clip they wish to view and download it. Clips from all continually recording camera views, including third-party cameras, are gathered, synchronized and delivered to the user's Workspace dashboard for review.

"We've had the experience where our managers have gone to a live feed once they've been notified by their driver that they're having an issue with the customer," said Lee Robledo, vice president of safety and loss control at NFI Industries. "Now you have concrete proof that you can talk to your customer about."

Visit www.lytx.com/en-us/fleet-services/programs/lytx-video-services for more information.