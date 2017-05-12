Michael Catarevas, an experienced, award-winning journalist and editor, has joined the staff of Fleet Owner magazine as managing editor.

After beginning his career in trade publishing, working at Chain Store Age Executive and National Home Center News, Catarevas was the longtime editor for two globally circulated fitness titles, Exercise & Health and Men’s Workout. He then moved to Tennis magazine and tennis.com as executive editor. He has also been a frequent freelance writer, contributing profiles, in-depth news stories and features for Connecticut magazine and other publications. Before coming aboard at Fleet Owner he was managing editor for the New Canaan Advertiser newspaper.

“I’m delighted to be joining the Fleet Owner team and getting involved with the magazine and website,” said Catarevas. “The trucking industry is one that is fascinating and constantly evolving, and I’m excited to help move our print and digital properties forward.”