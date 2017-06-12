Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. is promoting Frank Hurst to be the president of Roadrunner Freight, the company’s asset-light LTL business.

Hurst joined the company in January this year as senior vice president of sales & marketing for the Roadrunner Freight unit, after having served for three years as vice president and general manager for North America Corporation, a distributor of facilities, packaging and marketing supplies.

His transportation career spans 21 years, including 16 years at LTL carriers FedEx Freight and Vitran Express.

Grant Crawford, the former president of Roadrunner Freight, is leaving to pursue other opportunities, the company noted.