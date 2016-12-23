Noregon announced the promotions of Shane Gilliam as vice president of sales and Tim Bigwood as chief operating officer. The announcement was made by Noregon founder and CEO Bill Hathaway.

According to the company, Gilliam joined Noregon in June 2013 as the company’s fleet sales manager. “Bringing with him over twenty years of industry experience, Gilliam quickly improved fleet sales and was promoted to Senior Director of Aftermarket Sales in March of 2016,” the company said. “In that role, Gilliam demonstrated his ability to manage effectively and motivate Noregon’s sales teams. Prior to joining Noregon, Gilliam was an area sales manager for AutoZone in the Nashville region. Gilliam will oversee all sales channels, including the company’s Custom Solutions department.”

Bigwood joined Noregon in February 2015 as VP of Operations. He also assumed responsibility for the Marketing team in February of 2016. Prior to joining Noregon, Bigwood was the SVP of Operations for InterAct where he led teams responsible for the implementation and support of their global product portfolio, the company said. “Prior to InterAct he served as a program manager at Lockheed Martin for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in counter bioterrorism and as a Signal Officer and Paratrooper in the 82nd Airborne Division for the U.S. Army,” Noregon said. “As COO, Bigwood will be oversee the company’s Operations and Marketing departments as well as contract administration, security, and long-term planning and strategy.”

“The passion and energy these two gentlemen bring to Noregon is unrivaled. Their dedication and leadership will enhance our growth and profitability while guiding the strategic direction of Noregon,” said Hathaway.