NTEA – The Association for the Work Truck Industry recently appointed George Survant as senior director of fleet relations. In this newly created role, he will work with Christopher Lyon, NTEA director of fleet relations, to lead the association in serving truck equipment distributors/manufacturers and end-user fleets.

“Welcoming George to the team expands our ability to connect with commercial fleets across North America,” said NTEA Executive Director Steve Carey. “His proven expertise brings valuable perspective which will be a tremendous asset to our entire membership and the industry at large.”

Survant has served in a variety of positions, including 25 years as a telecom fleet leader, 17 years as a power company fleet leader, and four years as an executive in the fleet safety certification and inspection industry. He has managed operations in 49 of the 50 states, with employees in several countries across the Pacific Rim.

Throughout his career, Survant has earned many awards, including Vocational Fleet of the Year from Fleet Owner Magazine; NAFA Green Fleet Award for pioneering work with green solutions in a vocational truck fleet; Blue Sky Award for his leadership in developing and commercializing medium-duty hybrid trucks; and the National Biodiesel Board “Eye on Biodiesel” award for Initiative.

In addition, he has spoken in many widely-recognized industry forums; published articles on fleet management, alternative fuel vehicles and crane safety; and actively contributed to a number of organizations, including CALSTART, Electrification Leadership Council, Ford Advisory Board and NAFA Fleet Management Association.