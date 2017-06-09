The Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) announced a new procurement initiative to help expand vendor participation in the city fleet’s trucking and specialized equipment procurements. As part of the agency’s commitment to increase greater market participation in today’s industry, DCAS, through a request for information, will expand its outreach to the industry and provide opportunities for qualified, yet lesser known businesses, including minority and women-owned business enterprises.

“NYC operates the largest municipal fleet in the country with over 30,000 units,” said DCAS Commissioner Lisette Camilo. “Through this RFI our aim is to open up fleet contracts to new bidders including reaching out to Minority and Women Businesses as part of our growing M/WBE initiative.”

The RFI will also assist DCAS in gathering market insights and knowledge from the trucking industry on how to identify and expand the market within trucking and specialized equipment procurements. Moreover, the competition will provide the city with better potential pricing, access to different types of equipment expertise and capabilities, and a more diversified fleet.

Through this RFI process, DCAS said it can also gain a better understanding of the universe of M/WBE vendors in this sector and how city fleet can effectively develop future procurements to reduce barriers to entry that M/WBE vendors may currently face.

“DCAS spends over $200 million annually in the procurement of trucks and specialized equipment for all City agencies” said NYC Chief Fleet Officer Keith Kerman. “We are excited about the potential of this RFI to expand the marketplace to include M/WBE vendors.”

The city fleet operates 4,847 medium duty trucking units; 7,229 heavy duty trucking units and 4,812 off-road and specialized units. Over the last four fiscal years, DCAS noted it invested a total of $1.2 billion to purchase various types of vehicles, trucks, machines and equipment.

The city seeks responses from all vendors involved in the trucking and equipment sector; and in addition, responses that can highlight the potential use of alternative fuels for these vehicles. All potential vendors in this sector are encouraged to participate in the RFI.

"This city is at its best when all New Yorkers - regardless of race, gender or ethnicity have the resources and opportunities they need to succeed," said Jonnel Doris, senior advisor and director of the Mayor's Office of M/WBEs. "We applaud DCAS for implementing an initiative that will bring underrepresented businesses into the City's trucking fleet. Steps like these will truly create One New York City."