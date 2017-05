If parking spots in truck stops or rest areas are not available, 74% of the drivers surveyed by TruckerPath said they park on the shoulders of highways, while 39% park on highway off ramps and 32% use retail store parking lots. Drivers are not big fans of paying for parking spots, either, with 55% of those polled by TruckerPath saying they would not pay to reserve a spot. Yet 19% said they would pay $10 to reserve parking, with 17% willing to pay $5 and 9% willing to fork over $20. (Photo: Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)