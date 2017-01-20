Has Donald Trump the candidate and president-elect written some campaign checks on the U.S. economy that President Trump can’t cash? The odds—and history—say that he’s very likely over-promised and will under-deliver, according to a transportation economist who, coincidentally, was a University of Pennsylvania classmate. But, basically, that makes Trump just like every other president. And that doesn’t mean the Trump economic team won’t try, or that White House policy won’t have an impact on trucking.

Noël Perry, principal at Transportation Economics and a partner at FTR Intelligence, explains what to expect in the next four years in this Inauguration Day Q&A.

Historically, how much difference does White House economic policy make?

PERRY: This is highly debatable. Traditional economists think there’s a huge effect and politicians, when times are good, they think they did it; when times are bad, they say it’s the economy. So in their view, the president has immense power in upturns and no power in downturns.

But the evidence says they have very little power. Did George W. Bush start the Great Recession? No. Did Obama get us out? No. Is there any difference in the policies? No.

If you compare Hillary Clinton and Trump, both are profoundly Keynesian in the sense that they believe the president—and the government—has a lot of effect on the economy. They both ran on that, and both would address it in their policy. The only difference between Clinton and Trump is she would tend to spend more and he would tend to do more tax cuts. The effect on the federal deficit would be bad in both cases—and from what they proposed, his effect on the deficit would be worse.

The one big difference is the matter of regulation. The Obama administration was relatively aggressive on climate change and greenhouse gas reduction. Trump won’t be. And it’s probable the degree of enforcement will be more relaxed.



Should trucking be hopeful about Trump's trillion-dollar infrastructure plan?

PERRY: Infrastructure is a puzzle. He claims he’s going to [fund it] with tax incentives. But the only way I can imagine that private money will flow towards highways is to allow tolls—and he would certainly be more in favor of that than the Democrats. But it’s almost certain that if there’s a substantial increase in other funding, it will come out of taxes—there’s no other to do it.

Of course, a toll is a tax. His notion is if you allow private investment, it will run more efficiently—and that’s almost certainly true. But the issue is, investors want money for what they invest. So how do you build infrastructure that pays the investors back?

The big change here has nothing to do with Donald Trump. We’ve been cutting corners on infrastructure for a long time, and we’re going to have to pay more money. For instance, Pennsylvania no longer has a deficit in highway funding, but we have the highest gas tax in the country. Politicians are slowly getting enough courage to raise taxes to fund infrastructure. Clearly, Clinton was a bit more straightforward in her campaign, and Trump claims he can do it for free—but that’s … a term I won’t use as an Ivy Leaguer.

Trucking interests have pushed for increased fuel taxes, but they really push back on tolls. What’s the difference?

PERRY: In part, nobody likes tolls—we’re all used to paying the gas tax. But when I pay money on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, the vast majority goes somewhere else [besides the funding the highway]. It’s a goldmine for the state.

States want to tax every freeway, and the endgame is taxing every mile and generating huge amounts of revenue to fund things like transit. That’s what the trucking industry is afraid of. They trust the gas tax.