QuikQ, provider of a cardless direct fuel connection between truck stop point-of-sale (POS) and motor carrier enterprise systems, announced that Tony McAlister has joined the company as its new COO. McAlister has more than 27 years of experience in high growth start-ups and large corporations, including mergers, acquisitions, IPOs and leveraged strategic alliances, according to the company.

“Tony McAlister’s expertise as a senior executive bringing companies to the next level will be a great benefit to QuikQ and its customers,” said Ernie Betancourt, president of QuikQ. “As we continue to enhance our FPS Fuel Purchase System he will be instrumental in its evolution and in the development of related solutions.”

Before joining QuikQ, McAlister served as chief technology officer at Betfair, an internet betting exchange, and previously was the COO, CTO and CIO at Motricity, a provider of mobile content services and solutions processing. Earlier in his career, McAlister was the CIO at Vodafone, a Fortune 500 international wireless communications provider, and served as CTO at an early-stage startup providing investment services and in senior management roles at several e-commerce businesses.

“My experience shepherding small organizations into becoming large ones, specifically in the technology arena, will serve me well in this new role at QuikQ,” Tony McAlister said. “I am excited to join Ernie Betancourt, a successful serial entrepreneur, in growing this unique company. QuikQ technology has created a compelling customer proposition that will disrupt this industry. I am thrilled to step into this role as the company is preparing for its next phase of growth.”