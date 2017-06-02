Radiant Logistics announced it has appointed Randy Briggs as vice president of international services of its freight forwarding operations.

In his new role, Briggs will play an integral part in executing the company's international strategy with oversight of the air, ocean and customs product offerings across all Radiant brands, the company said. In addition, Briggs will lead Radiant's international carrier relation initiatives while also directing the company's international agency development program. Briggs will report to Radiant chief commercial officer Arnie Goldstein.

"We are very happy to have Randy join us as VP of International Services here in Bellevue, Washington," remarked Bohn Crain, Radiant founder and CEO. "Randy brings over 30 years of operational and commercial experience to this role. During Randy's career, he has been instrumental in developing both international and domestic platforms, leveraging his skills for companies like MSAS, Exel, OHL and ABX/DSV. We are confident that Randy will be a valuable addition to our leadership team as we continue to provide best-in-class supply chain solutions to our strategic operating partners and the end customers that we serve."

"I have aligned myself with one of the fastest growing freight forwarding networks in North America and am eager to make my contribution to the team," said Briggs. "I look forward to working with our current and prospective international partners to grow our business together."