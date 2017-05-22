Reliable Carriers has been named "Carrier of the Year" by the 2017 Annual Automotive Global Awards North America.

Automotive and other transportation executives from the world over attended the black-tie gala event hosted by Three6Zero Media, where companies from 20 different categories were honored. The title of ‘Carrier of the Year’ is awarded to an operator that delivers excellence to customers and demonstrates dedication to delivering outstanding service and innovation. The category is open to all North American road, rail and shipping companies

“Reliable Carriers, Inc. is honored to have been chosen as the Carrier of the Year. It is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of all our employees and contractors to providing World Class service to our customers," said Bob Sellers, vice president, Reliable Carriers. "Vehicles Taken Seriously is our service mark and an award like this reinforces the importance of taking care of the customer, one car at a time. The competition in this category is very keen and we appreciate being recognized amongst such a prestigious group.”