While total deal value declined in 2016 ($122 billion vs. $178 billion in 2015), it was still significantly higher than in 2014 ($90 billion) and likely impacted by temporary factors such as uncertainties around the U.S. elections and Brexit, PwC said.

While merger and acquisition (M&A) activity within the global transportation and logistics industry declined overall in 2016 versus 2015; down 6% in volume to 225 deals with 31% lower value at $122 billion – the value of deals made within the trucking sector took off like a rocket, according to a new report by consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).

The trucking, shipping and passenger air categories were the sectors that contributed to the majority of “deal value” in 2016, with trucking contributing the most at $34.5 billion or 28%, followed by shipping (24%) and Passenger Air (19%).

PwC added that the trucking category had a “paramount year” in terms of deal value and average deal size, closing out 2016 with the largest average deal size at 141% higher compared to 2015.

A few other deal-making trends highlighted by PwC in its report include: