TransFX and Riskpulse have signed an exclusive agreement to integrate weather analytics and insights from Riskpulse’s team of meteorologists and data scientists in TransFX’s products and solutions suite.

Riskpulse enables decision-makers across the supply chain to standardize and quantify risk associated with the movement of goods through probabilistic intelligence, data visualization, shipment-level analytics, and recommendations embedded in the company’s cloud-based platforms.

“Weather is one of the biggest disruptors causing market volatility both in the short term and the long term,” said Craig Fuller, CEO of TransFX. “Riskpulse is the pre-eminent leader in weather prognostication with its deep bench of meteorologists and data experts. The inclusion of Riskpulse’s weather expertise will add valuable insight for brokers, carriers and shippers taking advantage of our developing suite of TransFX products.”

Agriculture and energy commodities traders rely on Riskpulse to understand how weather phenomena across the globe will impact markets so they can trade with confidence. Riskpulse also helps shippers, carriers, distributors, and receivers better manage increased complexity of the shipment lifecycle, generate greater transparency to operational risks, and avoid losses caused by natural, social, or infrastructure-driven disasters.

“Sometimes the future arrives sooner than you expect, and this is one of those times,” said Matthew Wensing, CEO of Riskpulse. “We’ve seen the potential in other markets -- the value of weather analysis to predict commodity price volatility has been second nature to natural gas, oil, and grain traders since the 1980's. We now have the ability to unlock that same value within transportation, and we’re thrilled to partner with TransFX to see the advent of this market.”

TransFX said it seeks to offer freight futures contracts that allow participants to hedge against rate volatility in the physical market. The financially settled contracts, which will feature no physical delivery or service, are meant to be a risk-management tool that participants can use to normalize price fluctuations. TransFX noted it will list contracts that are financially settled using DAT’s data for major freight lanes in the U.S.