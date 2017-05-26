Roadrunner Transportation Systems announced that Terence R. Rogers has joined the company as executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Prior to joining Roadrunner, Rogers served for four years as chief financial officer for The Heico Companies, LLC, parent company for a diversified portfolio of over 35 businesses. His career includes 17 years in financial positions with Ryerson Inc., a distributor and value-added processor of industrial metals, most recently as chief financial officer.

Additionally, Roadrunner announced that it is moving its corporate headquarters to its existing office in Downers Grove, IL, to locate its new executive management team for easier travel to both customers and geographically dispersed operating units. The company will retain office space and business and support functions at its previous corporate headquarters in Cudahy, WI. Approximately 185 positions will remain at the Cudahy location with no workforce reduction planned.

“I am excited to announce the addition of Terry Rogers, who is an experienced and skilled CFO, to our management team at Roadrunner,” said Curt Stoelting, CEO. “Adding Terry completes the hiring of our new executive management team. Our strong team is focused on moving the company forward and building long-term shareholder value.”