New location part of motor carrier's effort to expand its footprint in the Southwest. (Photo: Schneider)

The sunny Southwest just got busier with the recent grand opening of a new Schneider facility in Phoenix, AZ. Schneider said it is responding to industry demand by significantly investing in this fast-growing region.

The Phoenix facility will accommodate Schneider’s dry van truckload, team drivers, intermodal and specialty dedicated fleets and bring new truck driver job opportunities to the area.

In addition to offering more local resources for Phoenix-based drivers, the new facility provides the operational infrastructure needed to handle an increased driver fleet in the region.

According to the company, drivers in the Phoenix area can now enjoy the following benefits with Schneider:

Asphalt parking for more than 180 trailers, plus personal vehicle parking

State-of-the-art maintenance facility with eight service bays

High security parking

Showers, break rooms and a full laundry facility

Ice and fresh food vending machines

On-site driver business leaders

On-site occupational therapy room

Access to company cars

Schneider’s Phoenix facility includes IDLE AIR, an apparatus that can heat or cool trucks without the truck needing to idle. In the near future, five acres on the property will be developed into a training facility for drivers.

“Opening the Phoenix facility is like moving from a 300-square-foot apartment to a 2,400-square-foot apartment,” said Nuno Gomes, regional vice president for Schneider. “Not only is it in a great location with access to a highway leading directly to Los Angeles, but it enables us to bring good, well-paying jobs to the Phoenix area while keeping drivers close to their families.”

Schneider also noted there are more than 100 driving opportunities and six diesel technician positions open at the Phoenix facility and expects to add three management roles as well.