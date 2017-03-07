When Dennis Reynolds started the tanker fleet that bears his name some 40 years ago, he believed strongly in the “do-it-yourself” ethos of truck and trailer maintenance. And it worked out very well for him. “Up to 2007, truck and trailer maintenance remained unchanged. You really didn’t need in-depth experience to troubleshoot obvious [maintenance] problems,” explains Reynolds, founder of Reynolds Nationwide, headquartered on a 120-acre spread of ...