SmartDrive Systems announced it concluded the second of two customer conferences that brought together transportation industry leaders for two days of shared learning and collaboration.

The conferences took place in May in Atlanta and in June in Dallas. Attendees from across the country and from a variety of job functions, including C-suite, safety, operations, legal, human resources, risk and compliance gained a holistic view of advanced video-based safety and analytics, and the important role these technologies play in minimizing risk, improving driver behavior and enhancing operational efficiency.

“SmartDrive customers are among the most progressive companies in commercial transportation today. I felt a strong sense of community during these inaugural customer conferences, with people from different segments of the transportation industry coming together with a shared commitment to safety—for their drivers, their fleet and the motoring public,” stated Steve Mitgang, CEO of SmartDrive.

“With many fleets citing the SmartDrive team’s outstanding customer service and support as key factors in their selection of our solution, we remain firmly committed to maintaining the personal touch and continuing to drive added value in all we do,” he added.

At both events, SmartDrive announced winners of its first customer awards program, which acknowledges specific achievements in the areas of safety and innovation.

The Safety Ambassador Award recognizes individuals at SmartDrive customer fleets who champion safety innovation; set an example with their passion for making our roads, their company and their drivers as safe as possible; and lead the way by advocating for the positive impact video can have on fleet safety and operations. The Trailblazer Award identifies fleet customers that are innovators, movers and shakers within the industry; cut a path for others to follow; and make our roads safer.

The inaugural winners include:

Safety Ambassador Award:

Brittany Britt, Davis Transfer Company

Eric Nelson, Arnold Transportation Services

Trailblazer Award:

Cypress Truck Lines

G&P Trucking

Loomis

Nussbaum Transportation Services

Golden State Foods

Conico Oil Company

“We commend these industry leaders who early on embraced the power of video safety and analytics—pointing the way with approaches that positively impact all aspects of transportation,” added Mitgang. “The individuals and fleets we’ve recognized set the standard and illustrate to peer fleets how investing in safety is also a strong driver of business growth.”