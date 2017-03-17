SmartTruck announced the appointment of John Brown as vice president of sales and marketing. In this role, Brown will lead the company's drive to establish and maintain its position as the trucking industry's innovative leader in fuel-saving aerodynamic systems. He will be responsible for managing all marketing and sales activities, including expanding marketplace awareness and new customer development.

Brown joins SmartTruck from a truck parts provider for the heavy truck industry, where he served as director of sales. His career began in the U.S. Marine Corps as a Corporal and Squad Leader serving in Iraq.

"I am delighted to welcome John at such an exciting and pivotal time for our company," said Steve Ingham, SmartTruck CEO. "John brings the experience, energy, and leadership required to accelerate our expansion across the long-haul trucking industry."

Brown has announced the addition of two new members and the promotion of a third to the SmartTruck sales team.

Vern Scheuplein joins SmartTruck as director of dealer development, a newly created position focusing on expanding and supporting dealer relationships in the SmartTruck network.

Also named to the SmartTruck sales team is Charles Debbout, assuming the position of regional sales director for the Southeast U.S. Debbout has experience selling service and technical solutions in the trucking and railroad industries in the U.S. and abroad.

Finally, the company has announced that Ron Pope has been promoted to the newly created position of vice president, strategic accounts.

"I am thrilled to have these three extremely talented individuals on my team," said Brown, "and to be joining a company so poised for success. Our collective efforts will be focused on enhancing SmartTruck's position as the premier provider of precision aerodynamics in the industry."

In their new roles, Scheuplein, Debbout and Pope will report to Brown.