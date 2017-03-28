Southeastern Freight Lines, provider of regional less-than-truckload (LTL) transportation services, announced Jeff Sittnick has been promoted to service center manager in Dalton, GA.

According to the company, Sittnick has more than 10 years of experience with Southeastern. His various positions include freight handler and quality assurance leader, inbound and outbound supervisor, as well as outbound and pickup and delivery operations manager at the West Atlanta service center. Most recently, Sittnick served as service center manager in Montgomery, Alabama.

“As a key member of the Southeastern team, Jeff has proven to be a valued leader who upholds our company culture and always works to provide top-quality service to each customer,” said Rob Smith, regional vice president of operations for the greater Atlanta area. “His passion for fostering trust and encouraging teamwork is reflected in his leadership style and will be a great asset for the Dalton team.”