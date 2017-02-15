Southeastern Freight Lines announced the opening of a new service center in Garland, TX. The new facility, located at 3301 W. Miller Road in Garland, features 104 dock doors.

“As the fourth permanent service center location opened in the state within the past 18 months, this opening solidifies Southeastern’s continued focus on our customers in the Texas market,” said David Turner, regional vice president of operations, Southeastern Freight Lines. “We look forward to providing our ‘quality without question’ service to even more customers in and around Texas.”

To oversee daily operations, Southeastern said it has promoted Matt Hughes to service center manager in Garland. Hughes has more than 14 years of experience with Southeastern, most recently serving as assistant service center manager in Southeastern’s facility in Dallas, TX.

According to the company, this is the third service center serving the Dallas Fort-Worth metro area, allowing for earlier deliveries, pick-ups and more flexibility in overall services. It also expands Southeastern’s capacity and infrastructure, the company noted.

The new facility will employ 72 associates, from service center managers to pick-up and delivery drivers.