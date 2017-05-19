Spireon Inc. announced the appointment of Bob Burden as senior vice president of sales for Spireon’s Fleet Division. An industry veteran with more than 12 years of experience in executive sales roles, Burden will spearhead sales to small and medium-sized businesses, as well as reseller and channel segments, with an eye toward continued market growth and executing industry-leading go-to-market strategies, the company noted.

“Bob has a proven track record of identifying and tapping key growth opportunities in GPS fleet management solutions,” said Kevin Weiss, CEO at Spireon. “With a deep understanding of the industry and challenges that companies face in tracking and managing mobile assets, he is poised to provide customers with expert guidance while simultaneously expanding Spireon’s sales volume in the fleet space.”

Prior to joining Spireon, Burden was CEO of Blueprint Sales Solutions, an international consulting firm working in the SaaS space with a focus on the telematics industry. He also held the role of vice president of sales for 10 years at fleet tracking solution company Fleetmatics.

“What attracted me most to Spireon is the company’s dedication to providing customers with the best possible solution for their unique business needs, and providing superior service in all aspects of the customer relationship,” said Burden. “I look forward to leading a team of talented, motivated and highly knowledgeable professionals in addressing key pain points for small and medium-sized businesses operating mobile assets, and growing the footprint of Spireon’s industry-leading FleetLocate solution.”