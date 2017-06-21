State of Logistics panel

State of Logistics panelJun 21, 2017
The annual State of Logistics report, compiled by consulting firm A.T. Kearney with the help of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) and Penske Logistics, analyzed multiple trends affecting every mode of freight transportation in the U.S., including trucking. Though truck tonnage ended 2016 up 2% to 2.5% versus 2015, variety of issues both new and old continued to affect the industry's bottom line, the report found, from pressure on rates and shifting freight patterns to the advent of new technologies and processes that seek to change the way goods are shipped in the U.S. and abroad. A panel of supply chain participants then discussed those and other broad trends affecting the freight industry highlighted by the 28th issuance of this yearly report. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)