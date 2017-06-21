Fleet Owner
Home > Fleet Management > State of Logistics panel

State of Logistics panel

Jun 21, 2017
| Fleet Owner
Comments 0
  • SOL.JPG

    Rick Blasge, president of the CSCMP (standing at right) kicked off the panel dicussion, which was based on the annual State of Logistics report. Sean Monahan (seated at left), a partner at A.T. Kearney, is the principal author of that report.

    More
  • SOL1.JPG

    Monahan (left) and Marc Althen, president of Penske Logistics, reviewed some of the report's findings prior to the panel discussion. Althen stressed that several new technologies, especially self-driving trucks, are rapidly coming to the fore. "We believe autonomous vehicles are the next technological wave," he said. "We’ll see exit-to-exit platooning within two to three years and evolve from there." Monahan, however, doesn't think those trends will fully take shape until the "back half of the next decade."

    More
  • SOL1a_0.JPG

    "Looking ahead, 2017 could be a pivotal year for logistics," Monahan (at right) noted. "Demand patterns are shifting, technological advances are altering industry economics, and new competitors are challenging old business models. This year could bring significant moves that reshape individual sectors and even the industry as a whole. Major business combinations, large-scale shifts in distribution flows, deep capacity cuts, massive infrastructure investments—anything is possible."

    More
  • SOL2_0.JPG

    Monahan noted that merely collecting information on transportation assets and cargo isn’t enough anymore. “All links in the supply chain need greater digital capabilities,” he said. At the same time, new technologies reduce the importance of energy and labor costs as economic inputs in logistics. “Energy efficient technologies and practices have weakened the link between energy prices and logistics costs,” Monahan noted. “On the labor front, automation in cargo-handling and client-supplier communication makes the logistics sector less dependent on labor availability.”

    More
  • SOL3_0.JPG

    Miguel Gonzalez (left), director of global logistics for DuPont, and Penske's Althen both voiced their support for higher fuel taxes if they were dedicated to transportation needs. "We support raising the fuel taxes if it funds infrastructure," Althen said. Gonzalez noted that such taxes work "if put in the right place for the right reasons."

    More
  • SOL3a.JPG

    Left to right: DuPont's Gonzalez; Eugene Seroka, executive director of the port of Los Angeles; A.T. Kearney's Monahan; and CSCMP's Blasge. One developing trend is the move towards “fluid and connected digital supply chains” that would allow manufacturers and retailers to fulfill shipments from assembly lines, warehouses, urban distribution centers, and brick-and-mortar stores. One ripple effect from this trend: inventory requirements may decline as 3-D printing enables manufacturers to fabricate spare parts on demand and retailers to personalize merchandise for individual customers.

    More
  • SOL4_0.JPG

    Beth Whited, vice president and chief marketing officer for Union Pacific railroad, said some of the biggest beneficiaries of growing e-commerce activity are the makers of cardboard boxes and related packaging. "E-commerce is the best thing to happen to them in a long time," she noted.

    More
  • SOL5.JPG

    Kevin Smith (at right), president of Sustainable Supply Chain Consulting, served as the moderator of the panel. One of the questions he brought up was how supply chain executives handle the threat posed to logistics networks by terrorists and cyber criminals. DuPont's Gonzalez responded that it's a growing challenge in terms of risk management: "We need to protect global supply chains that involve two or three different [transportation] modes and tow or three different suppliers."

    More
  • SOL7.JPG

    Seroka (center) with the Port of Los Angeles, said the key benefit of "big data" technology from his perspective is to gain more time to prepare for incoming shipments. "We're handling 1,200 truck moves per hour," he noted. "We stand a better chance of collaboration and gaining efficiency with more lead time."

    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

The annual State of Logistics report, compiled by consulting firm A.T. Kearney with the help of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP) and Penske Logistics, analyzed multiple trends affecting every mode of freight transportation in the U.S., including trucking. Though truck tonnage ended 2016 up 2% to 2.5% versus 2015, variety of issues both new and old continued to affect the industry's bottom line, the report found, from pressure on rates and shifting freight patterns to the advent of new technologies and processes that seek to change the way goods are shipped in the U.S. and abroad. A panel of supply chain participants then discussed those and other broad trends affecting the freight industry highlighted by the 28th issuance of this yearly report. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr/Fleet Owner)

Please or Register to post comments.

New blog posts
From cables to sensors: A wireless approach to truck design
Posted 30 weeks ago
in Trucking Straight Talk
Does the autonomy debate further devalue the truck driver?
by Sean Kilcarr
Posted 1 week ago
in Trucks at Work
It’s your skin in this game
by David Cullen
Posted 2 years ago
in Hammer Lane
Fifty shades of FMCSA
by Avery Vise
Posted 2 years ago
in Down the Road
Next FMCSA boss: The ‘short list’
by Kevin Jones
Posted 1 week ago
in Running Lights
Labor secretary says change to overtime rule is needed
by Neil Abt
Posted 1 week ago
in The Open Road
Connect With Us
FleetOwner.com
FleetOwner Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×