State of Logistics panel

Seroka (center) with the Port of Los Angeles, said the key benefit of "big data" technology from his perspective is to gain more time to prepare for incoming shipments. "We're handling 1,200 truck moves per hour," he noted. "We stand a better chance of collaboration and gaining efficiency with more lead time."

Kevin Smith (at right), president of Sustainable Supply Chain Consulting, served as the moderator of the panel. One of the questions he brought up was how supply chain executives handle the threat posed to logistics networks by terrorists and cyber criminals. DuPont's Gonzalez responded that it's a growing challenge in terms of risk management: "We need to protect global supply chains that involve two or three different [transportation] modes and tow or three different suppliers."

Beth Whited, vice president and chief marketing officer for Union Pacific railroad, said some of the biggest beneficiaries of growing e-commerce activity are the makers of cardboard boxes and related packaging. "E-commerce is the best thing to happen to them in a long time," she noted.

Left to right: DuPont's Gonzalez; Eugene Seroka, executive director of the port of Los Angeles; A.T. Kearney's Monahan; and CSCMP's Blasge. One developing trend is the move towards “fluid and connected digital supply chains” that would allow manufacturers and retailers to fulfill shipments from assembly lines, warehouses, urban distribution centers, and brick-and-mortar stores. One ripple effect from this trend: inventory requirements may decline as 3-D printing enables manufacturers to fabricate spare parts on demand and retailers to personalize merchandise for individual customers.

Miguel Gonzalez (left), director of global logistics for DuPont, and Penske's Althen both voiced their support for higher fuel taxes if they were dedicated to transportation needs. "We support raising the fuel taxes if it funds infrastructure," Althen said. Gonzalez noted that such taxes work "if put in the right place for the right reasons."

Monahan noted that merely collecting information on transportation assets and cargo isn’t enough anymore. “All links in the supply chain need greater digital capabilities,” he said. At the same time, new technologies reduce the importance of energy and labor costs as economic inputs in logistics. “Energy efficient technologies and practices have weakened the link between energy prices and logistics costs,” Monahan noted. “On the labor front, automation in cargo-handling and client-supplier communication makes the logistics sector less dependent on labor availability.”

"Looking ahead, 2017 could be a pivotal year for logistics," Monahan (at right) noted. "Demand patterns are shifting, technological advances are altering industry economics, and new competitors are challenging old business models. This year could bring significant moves that reshape individual sectors and even the industry as a whole. Major business combinations, large-scale shifts in distribution flows, deep capacity cuts, massive infrastructure investments—anything is possible."

Monahan (left) and Marc Althen, president of Penske Logistics, reviewed some of the report's findings prior to the panel discussion. Althen stressed that several new technologies, especially self-driving trucks, are rapidly coming to the fore. "We believe autonomous vehicles are the next technological wave," he said. "We’ll see exit-to-exit platooning within two to three years and evolve from there." Monahan, however, doesn't think those trends will fully take shape until the "back half of the next decade."

Rick Blasge, president of the CSCMP (standing at right) kicked off the panel dicussion, which was based on the annual State of Logistics report. Sean Monahan (seated at left), a partner at A.T. Kearney, is the principal author of that report.