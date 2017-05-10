Stay Metrics has teamed up with Luma to offer the trucking industry a free online training module in advance of the Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance’s (CVSA) International Roadcheck.

The 30th annual Roadcheck 2017 will take place June 6-8 across North America, during which time federal and state-certified CVSA officers will triple the number of inspections they normally would conduct in a 72-hour period.

Every year the CVSA International Roadcheck has a special emphasis on a single violation category. The complimentary training module from Stay Metrics and Luma, called an eNugget, provides a short, interactive learning and assessment for Level 1 inspections and the areas of cargo securement that officers will be targeting.

“Stay Metrics and Luma are offering this eNugget as part of our ongoing commitment to safety in the trucking industry,” said Tim Hindes, chief executive officer of Stay Metrics. “Last year, our e-Nugget for CVSA Roadcheck 2016 was accessed by 3,100 people and more than 1,200 completed a self-assessment. We encourage drivers and fleet managers in the industry to take this free training and share it with their peers to help everyone be better prepared.” "Our goal for 2017 is to double the size of users,” Hindes continued.

The free training and assessment is available to fleet managers and drivers and is optimized for delivery on any tablet or desktop or mobile device. No login or registration is required.