Supply chain trends trucking needs to watch

After-sales category growth is shifting parts demand: Trucking plays a major role in making sure companies have the right parts when and where they need them; that way they can maximize the uptime of the products they sell. Furthermore, as durable goods orders continue to slip (new orders dropped nearly 5% as recently as November last year) manufacturers will look to optimize revenue opportunities outside of new product sales, such as after-sales service. To ensure service part inventory levels are “optimal” (not too much, and not too little) the need for solutions to ensure parts are in stock and distribution is on schedule will only grow. This “heightened insight” into inventory needs will profoundly affect forecasts of parts requirements and delivery needs, and will directly impact trucking’s role in distribution. (Photo by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)