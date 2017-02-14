Supply chain trends trucking needs to watch

Supply chain trends trucking needs to watchFeb 14, 2017
Gary Brooks, chief marketing officer for Syncron – a cloud-based aftermarket “service optimization” firm – believes there are several major supply chain trends that are going to create lasting impact on the trucking industry in 2017. “Today’s supply chain has become more complicated than ever, even more so than it was five years ago,” he explained to Fleet Owner. “With enhanced technology, as well as shifts in demand, the supply chain is in one of the most disruptive periods ever; and trucking is one industry that is feeling these changes in a big way.” Here are just some of the big supply chain trends he thinks will impact trucking the most.