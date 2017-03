Lytx recently presented its Driver of the Year and Coach of the Year awards revolving around the use of its DriveCam in-cab camera system. Drivers of the Year were: Joey Shoemaker of Atlanta Fire Rescue Department; Carson McCall of Murphy-Hoffman Company (MHC); Jaime Roman of MV Transportation; Elwin Hines Sr. of TransAm Trucking; Michael J. Humphrey of Foster Poultry Farms; and Rick Thomas of Waste Connections. Coach of the Year honors went to William "Billy" Roach, a 25-year veteran of the City of Mobile Fire Rescue Department for over 25 years, most recently as their Chief Health & Safety Officer.