TCA 2017: Day 2

TCA 2017: Day 2Mar 28, 2017
The second day of the 2017 Truckload Carriers association (TCA) annual meeting featured welcoming remarks from Tennessee Governor Bill Haslam, a performance by noted country music artists Lindsay Lawler in recognition of Daniel Sieczkarski from Melton Truck Lines, Inc., being named the 2016 Highway Angel of the Year, and a talk by noted futurist and Forbes writer Rich Karlgaard about what the Trump era holds in store for trucking. (All photos by Sean Kilcarr for Fleet Owner)