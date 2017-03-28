TCA 2017: Day 2

Wreaths Across America (WAA) recognized Pilot Flying J’s Wendy Hamilton (center) as the third recipient of the organization’s annual James Prout/WAA Spirit of Giving Award. Morrill Worcester (left) and Karen Worcester, executive director and founder of WAA, respectively, presented Hamilton with the award at TCA. The awards is named in memory of James Prout, owner of Blue Bird Ranch Trucking of Jonesboro, ME, as he was the first person to volunteer to haul wreaths when the program was in its infancy.