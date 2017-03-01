TMW Systems announced the availability of several new or enhanced features that enable users of the TruckMate transportation management solution to expand their intermodal service capabilities, reduce time-intensive manual processes and increase visibility and control over each shipment, according to the company. The features – automated chassis billing, rail billing and container tracking and scheduling – are available for users of TruckMate software versions 15.3 and newer.

The TruckMate solution’s intermodal module now includes a feature that enables users to automate the capture and billing of per-diem charges associated with the use of intermodal chassis pools. Government regulations covering maintenance and repair of chassis have caused many drayage companies to rely on third-party chassis providers. The new chassis-billing feature enables these companies and non-asset businesses to establish automated billing methods for each customer and each shipment. This feature also tracks chassis pick-up and drop-off times and locations to help users avoid costly penalties.

TruckMate’s new rail billing functionality enables users to complete rail reservations, transmit bills of lading and receive shipment status updates via electronic data interchange. Many transportation service providers spend hours each week manually entering and sending bills of lading and contacting rail lines for shipment status information.

According to the company, the enhanced ContainerSeek feature minimizes the need to manually track the arrival and availability of containers at ports and other shipping locations. In addition to enabling users to save time, the feature enhances customer visibility into shipment status, helps avoid unnecessary shipping delays and reduces the transportation provider’s exposure to excessive container charges and penalties.

“We continue to expand and enhance the TruckMate solution to enable users to adapt their businesses to ever changing market demands and capture new customer and revenue opportunities,” said Ray West, senior vice president and general manager, TMS solutions, TMW. “These new capabilities build on TMW’s leadership in handling the demands of even the most diversified and complex transportation businesses.”