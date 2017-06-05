Fleet Owner
Home > Fleet Management > Training to haul fuel for the Marines

Training to haul fuel for the Marines

Jun 5, 2017
| Fleet Owner
Comments 0
  • FuelHaul1.jpg

    Here a student pilots a M970 semitrailer refueler truck during the road test portion of SROC conducted at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, NC, back in early May. This particular course was filled with a combination of Marines assigned to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and various other units throughout II Marine Expeditionary Force.

    More
  • FuelHaul2.jpg

    Pfc. Jacob Hankins – a motor transport operator with 2nd Transport Battalion of Combat Logistics Regiment 2 within the 2nd Marine Logistics Group – pulls a hose from the fueling compartment of a M970 semitrailer refueler truck. Motor transport troopers are evaluated upon completing four tests; one road test and three written exams. Upon completion of the course, they are awarded a “secondary military occupational” specialty: semitrailer refueler operator.

    More
  • FuelHaul3.jpg

    Staff Sgt. Cory Wilbur (right) discusses SROC materials with students. An SROC instructor assigned to the Marine Corps Detachment Training Command, based out of U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood, MO, Wibur said many of the Marines coming through refueler school “are already advanced; we just try to fine-tune and hone their skills.”

    More
  • FuelHaul4.jpg

    Staff Sgt. Edgar Gonzalez (left), another SROC instructor, is seen here coaching Pfc. Chase Rodgers during the course. Rodgers is a motor transport operator with 2nd Transport Battalion of the Combat Logistics Regiment 2 within the 2nd Marine Logistics Group. One of Rodgers’ duties is supply fuel to forward operating bases (FOBs).

    More
  • FuelHaul5.jpg

    Pfc. Rodgers operating a M970 semitrailer refueler truck during the SROC. Most of the students in the course regard the “road time” as their favorite part of the SROC program. “I like getting out there and hauling the truck and trailer combination — that’s what I’m here for,” Rodgers said.

    More
  • FuelHaul6.jpg

    Cpl. Austin Pastor observes a student operating a M970 semitrailer refueler truck during the SROC. Pastor is a mobile refueler assigned to Marine Wing Support Squadron 272 of the Marine Aircraft Group 26 within the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing.

    More
  • FuelHaul7.jpg

    Staff Sgt. Wilbur (left) supervises a Marine backing up a M970 semitrailer refueler truck. Each refueler holds approximately 4,900 gallons of fuel, which provides “forward units” with an increased range of operations in a combat environment or during humanitarian missions by allowing them to travel longer distances and keep utility equipment operating.

    More
  • FuelHaul8.jpg

    Marine transport operators observe a fellow student operating a M970 semitrailer refueler truck. The obstacle course constructed with orange cones is designed to sharpen the driving skills of motor transport operators so they can safely guide vehicles through congested areas.

     

    More
  • FuelHaul9.jpg

    Pfc. Logan Harpine enters the cab of a M970 semitrailer refueler truck during the road test portion of the SROC. This particular course was comprised of motor transport troopers with varying levels of experience from multiple Marine Corps installations along the east coast. Harpine is a motor transport operator with the 2nd Transport Battalion of the Combat Logistics Regiment 2 within the 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

    More

  • Related Galleries / Refresh Gallery

Hauling fuel in a the civilian world is a dangerous enough job, but when you drive a tanker for the U.S. Marine Corps, you’re expected to deliver fuel in some pretty rough locales – ones with roads that, to put it politely, aren’t in the greatest of shape. That’s why the Marines conduct a month-long Semitrailer Refueler Operator Course (SROC) to sharpen not just the driving skills of its motor transport leathernecks but to fine-tune how they load and offload fuel from their rigs as well. (All photos by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jason Jimenez)

Please or Register to post comments.

New blog posts
From cables to sensors: A wireless approach to truck design
Posted 28 weeks ago
in Trucking Straight Talk
Making the IoT secure is key to making it work for trucking
by Sean Kilcarr
Posted 19 hours ago
in Trucks at Work
It’s your skin in this game
by David Cullen
Posted 2 years ago
in Hammer Lane
Fifty shades of FMCSA
by Avery Vise
Posted 2 years ago
in Down the Road
Embracing Uber-style tech: What carriers need to understand
by Kevin Jones
Posted 6 days ago
in Running Lights
Video: A spin around DTNA's new test track
by Neil Abt
Posted 2 weeks ago
in The Open Road
Connect With Us
FleetOwner.com
FleetOwner Related Sites
Copyright © 2017 Penton

Sponsored Introduction Continue on to (or wait seconds) ×