Training to haul fuel for the Marines

Pfc. Logan Harpine enters the cab of a M970 semitrailer refueler truck during the road test portion of the SROC. This particular course was comprised of motor transport troopers with varying levels of experience from multiple Marine Corps installations along the east coast. Harpine is a motor transport operator with the 2nd Transport Battalion of the Combat Logistics Regiment 2 within the 2nd Marine Logistics Group.

Staff Sgt. Wilbur (left) supervises a Marine backing up a M970 semitrailer refueler truck. Each refueler holds approximately 4,900 gallons of fuel, which provides “forward units” with an increased range of operations in a combat environment or during humanitarian missions by allowing them to travel longer distances and keep utility equipment operating.

Pfc. Rodgers operating a M970 semitrailer refueler truck during the SROC. Most of the students in the course regard the “road time” as their favorite part of the SROC program. “I like getting out there and hauling the truck and trailer combination — that’s what I’m here for,” Rodgers said.

Staff Sgt. Edgar Gonzalez (left), another SROC instructor, is seen here coaching Pfc. Chase Rodgers during the course. Rodgers is a motor transport operator with 2nd Transport Battalion of the Combat Logistics Regiment 2 within the 2nd Marine Logistics Group. One of Rodgers’ duties is supply fuel to forward operating bases (FOBs).

Staff Sgt. Cory Wilbur (right) discusses SROC materials with students. An SROC instructor assigned to the Marine Corps Detachment Training Command, based out of U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood, MO, Wibur said many of the Marines coming through refueler school “are already advanced; we just try to fine-tune and hone their skills.”

Pfc. Jacob Hankins – a motor transport operator with 2nd Transport Battalion of Combat Logistics Regiment 2 within the 2nd Marine Logistics Group – pulls a hose from the fueling compartment of a M970 semitrailer refueler truck. Motor transport troopers are evaluated upon completing four tests; one road test and three written exams. Upon completion of the course, they are awarded a “secondary military occupational” specialty: semitrailer refueler operator.

Here a student pilots a M970 semitrailer refueler truck during the road test portion of SROC conducted at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, NC, back in early May. This particular course was filled with a combination of Marines assigned to 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing and various other units throughout II Marine Expeditionary Force.

Hauling fuel in a the civilian world is a dangerous enough job, but when you drive a tanker for the U.S. Marine Corps, you’re expected to deliver fuel in some pretty rough locales – ones with roads that, to put it politely, aren’t in the greatest of shape. That’s why the Marines conduct a month-long Semitrailer Refueler Operator Course (SROC) to sharpen not just the driving skills of its motor transport leathernecks but to fine-tune how they load and offload fuel from their rigs as well. (All photos by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jason Jimenez)