Training to haul fuel for the Marines

Training to haul fuel for the MarinesJun 5, 2017
Hauling fuel in a the civilian world is a dangerous enough job, but when you drive a tanker for the U.S. Marine Corps, you’re expected to deliver fuel in some pretty rough locales – ones with roads that, to put it politely, aren’t in the greatest of shape. That’s why the Marines conduct a month-long Semitrailer Refueler Operator Course (SROC) to sharpen not just the driving skills of its motor transport leathernecks but to fine-tune how they load and offload fuel from their rigs as well. (All photos by U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Jason Jimenez)