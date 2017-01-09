The Truck Renting and Leasing Association (TRALA) announced the addition of Graham Hall as its new manager of Government Relations.

In 2015, Hall worked with the conservative fundraising firm Gula-Graham Group. From there he transitioned into UPS Public Affairs, serving as a legislative assistant for transportation policy.

Hall joins Andrew Stasiowski in TRALA's government relations department to form a two-person team that will work together on both federal and state issues representing TRALA and its membership before Congress as well as state legislatures.

"We're pleased to add Graham to the TRALA team. Given his background, interest and enthusiasm, I have no doubt he will make an excellent advocate for our association and industry in the coming years ahead," said TRALA President and CEO Jake Jacoby.

Hall may be reached at ghall@trala.org or 703-299-9120.