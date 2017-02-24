Truck-Lite Co. has named John Cecco the new vice president of sales. In addition to aftermarket sales, Cecco will oversee Truck-Lite's customer service, pricing and forecasting departments after the retirement of Bob Ives, former vice president of business development.

“Previously vice president of operations, Cecco's exceptional knowledge of Truck-Lite's procedures, from order entry through distribution, over the past 13 years will provide a solid base for efficient and effective communication to all members of Truck-Lite's aftermarket sales team,” the company said. “His extensive product understanding, manufacturing background and customer service experience, particularly with OE customers and their expectations, will strengthen relationships with both new and existing customers.”

"With Truck-Lite's continued growth in OE forward lighting, we recognized the need for increased efforts in the aftermarket to balance the business. As a result, we've expanded, restructured and refocused our direct sales team," Cecco said. "We're in a better position than ever to serve our end users, such as fleets, as well as our OE and aftermarket customers."

"We're continuing our long-term focus on expanding our sales team to call on all ends of the industry," Cecco said.