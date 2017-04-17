USA Truck announced the appointment of Zachary King as vice president, corporate controller. King is now responsible for all accounting, financial reporting and controllership at USA Truck. He has been with USA Truck since January 2015 and has held positions as accounting manager and assistant controller prior to this appointment.

According to the company, he previously held positions in public accounting within the industry. King is a certified public accountant with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting. The company noted King assumes the accounting and controllership duties of Joseph Kaiser who has left to pursue new opportunities.

“The company has been actively seeking to fill its open CFO role and is making great progress in its search following the promotion of James D. Reed to CEO in late January,” USA Truck said.