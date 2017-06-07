It’s business as usual in the Transportation Dept. for Louisville Gas & Electric Co. (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities Co. (KU)—and for good reason. “Our consolidated fleet, lean transportation management team, and outsourced maintenance programs are generating cost savings,” said Jeffrey Schneider, fleet contract manager for the LG&E and KU operations. LG&E and KU, part of the PPL Corporation family of companies, are regulated sister utilities that serve ...
Register for Complete Access (Valid Email Required)
By registering on Fleet Owner now, you'll not only gain access to Vocational Profile: Corporate teamwork, you'll get exclusive access to a large archive of premium content.