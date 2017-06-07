It’s business as usual in the Transportation Dept. for Louisville Gas & Electric Co. (LG&E) and Kentucky Utilities Co. (KU)—and for good reason. “Our consolidated fleet, lean transportation management team, and outsourced maintenance programs are generating cost savings,” said Jeffrey Schneider, fleet contract manager for the LG&E and KU operations. LG&E and KU, part of the PPL Corporation family of companies, are regulated sister utilities that serve ...